Lifeboat and coastguard respond to reports of a person entering the water at Lancing

Shoreham Coastguard Team were paged at 1:11pm along with with Littlehampton CG and RNLI Shoreham to reports of a person entering the water fully clothed by The Perch, Brighton Road, Lancing by a passing ambulance crew.

Shoreham RNLI ILB arrived on scene first and established that it was a fisherman in wading gear and that there was no other casualties in the area of the Perch Lancing .

All asserts stood down but call made with good intent.

If you see anyone in trouble along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard