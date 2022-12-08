Thursday, December 8, 2022
Thursday, December 8, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Lifeboat Crews Rescued Two People From A Yacht That Was Sinking Off The Coast Of Kent
Home BREAKING Lifeboat crews rescued two people from a yacht that was sinking off the coast of Kent

Lifeboat crews rescued two people from a yacht that was sinking off the coast of Kent

by @uknip247

The motorboat was on its way from Chatham to Ramsgate when it experienced engine trouble while crossing Louisa Bay in Broadstairs.

The Coastguard requested that Ramsgate RNLI send out its relief all-weather boat at 2.45pm on Sunday, December 4, in response to an emergency signal. When they arrived, they discovered that the yacht had been swept closer to shore, with incoming waves breaking over its bow, and that it was in danger of sinking.

The inshore Ramsgate lifeboat was then launched because it could reach shallower water. Both casualties were transferred from the yacht to the all-weather vessel, where they were taken into the wheelhouse to warm up.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find 28-year-old Nathan

Car ploughs into property fracturing gas main after high speed Police chase...

Three arrested by armed Police in Crawley

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has now...

Families in the North East and Wales have topped the list as...

A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision on the Dunhill Road,...

A prisoner serving a life sentence for stabbing a man after a...

Mustafa Nadeem, the schoolboy killed in a bus collision in Birmingham, has...

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they...

13 Just Stop Oil supporters in Southwark Crown Court today charged with...

Bromley stab victim rushed to hospital

Police detain four on suspicion of going equipped and being in possession...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"