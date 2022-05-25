Littlehampton RNLI was tasked by HM Coastguard to launch its Renee Sherman lifeboat at 7.20pm on Tuesday following a report from Sussex Police that a male swimmer had been seen in the sea approximately 60 metres offshore from Rock Gardens, Bognor Regis.

Working with the Coastguard, Sussex Police and the police helicopter, Littlehampton RNLI’s crew found the swimmer – who was swimming strongly and was in no danger. He boarded the lifeboat and was taken to the shore to be checked over by paramedics.

Michael Kelly, Deputy Launching Authority at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: ‘Sea swimming is a great way to keep fit and healthy. But it is much more fun with someone else, and you can look out for each other. It’s also good to tell someone on shore where you are going and when you will be back. They’ll be able to call for help if you are overdue back.’