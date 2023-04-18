Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

by uknip247
Lifeboat Was Launched To Search For Black Hull Rib

RNLB Norman Harvey (Inshore Lifeboat D-778) was launched this afternoon (c16.46) at the request of UK (Solent) Coastguard to assist the local Coastguard Rescue Teams in search for an object (possibly the black hull of an upside-down RIB) that had been reported by a local walker off the Ledge.

The Norman Harvey initially carried out a shoreline search of the Ledge and having only spotted some corks in a fishing net, they extended the search to Black Rock. Again with nothing seen (they located a football in another fishing net), they continued with their search eventually being released by the UK (Solent) Coastguard at 5.45pm

The Norman Harvey and crew were safely recovered by 6.10pm

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside the address

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated...

Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

Two people have died following a collision on the A50 between Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier today

DWP Universal Credit recipients must disclose these 15 changes or face going to court and being fined

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.