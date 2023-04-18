Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

RNLB Norman Harvey (Inshore Lifeboat D-778) was launched this afternoon (c16.46) at the request of UK (Solent) Coastguard to assist the local Coastguard Rescue Teams in search for an object (possibly the black hull of an upside-down RIB) that had been reported by a local walker off the Ledge.

The Norman Harvey initially carried out a shoreline search of the Ledge and having only spotted some corks in a fishing net, they extended the search to Black Rock. Again with nothing seen (they located a football in another fishing net), they continued with their search eventually being released by the UK (Solent) Coastguard at 5.45pm

The Norman Harvey and crew were safely recovered by 6.10pm