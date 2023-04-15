Lily Savage singer Paul O’Grady died of a cardiac arrest

Lily Savage singer On March 28, at the age of 67, the host died of a cardiac arrest in his Kent home.

He had spoken frankly about his battles with heart disease, which was connected to his death

O’Grady endured three heart attacks between 2002 and 2014, as well as kidney problems and being unable to work for two months after contracting Covid in 2022.

The star rose to prominence as the pioneering humorous drag act Lily Savage before becoming one of the country’s most popular TV presenters and DJs.

The Lily Savage singer had spoken frankly about his difficulties with heart disease, which was linked to his death, according to his death certificate.

Andre Portasio, who married O’Grady in 2017, praised his ‘humour, humour, and compassion’ in a statement posted shortly before 3 a.m.

In the early 2000s, O’Grady became a household personality, noted for his wit and love of animals, and presented a number of television shows, including his self-titled daytime chat show, The Paul O’Grady Show, which debuted in 2004.

At the age of 46, O’Grady suffered his first heart attack and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent a two-hour surgery.

He quit smoking after it, despite earlier being reputed to use 40 cigarettes each day.

However, just over four years later, the TV host was back in the hospital after suffering a second heart attack at the age of 51.

O’Grady was also believed to have had a third heart attack in 2014, following an angina episode in 2013.

Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome (SADS) occurs when a person’s heart abruptly and unexpectedly stops and the cause cannot be determined.

If the electrical impulses that govern your heartbeat malfunction, it can result in an irregular cardiac rhythm known as an arrhythmia.

This prevents the heart from pumping blood around your body, causing you to cease breathing and depriving your brain of oxygen.

Every year, roughly 500 persons in the UK are affected by Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Joan Marshrons, his PA and agent, registered his death certificate six days after his death.

It stated that the comic’s coronary heart disease was the cause of his death.

This occurs when the blood supply to your heart is obstructed or disrupted by a buildup of fatty substances in your arteries.

It can be caused by lifestyle decisions such as smoking and consuming alcohol, and people with high cholesterol and blood pressure are also more likely to develop it.