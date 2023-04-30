Limehouse Brawl: Police were called to a street brawl involving weapons in East London

Police were called shortly before 9pm on Saturday to a fight in Burdett Rd, E14. We attended and arrested two males on suspicion of GBH. Both were taken to hospital; neither is in a life-threatening condition. Enquiries are ongoing to identify an outstanding suspect.

The investigation into the fight in Burdett Rd is led by detectives from Central East CID Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, ref 7627/29apr