Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, is dead at age 54, her mother said

“With a heavy heart, I must share the heartbreaking news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement on Thursday. “She was the most passionate, powerful, and loving woman I’d ever met.”

According to Priscilla Presley’s Facebook post, Presley was “rushed” to the hospital earlier in the day.

Paramedics responded to her Calabasas home after receiving a call that the singer was experiencing cardiac arrest. She reportedly received CPR and epinephrine on the scene to help her regain a pulse.

Presley made her final public appearance Tuesday at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic “Elvis,” a biopic about the king of rock and roll.

The mother of four took after her father and became a singer. “Storm & Grace,” her most recent album, was released in 2012 and blended rock, pop, folk, and country music.

Elvis Presley was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Because of her father’s career as one of the most successful singers in modern history, she grew up surrounded by media attention. When Elvis Presley died of heart failure at the age of 42 in 1977, the focus shifted to Presley and her mother. At the time, Presley was nine years old.

She married musician Danny Keough when she was 20 years old. Danielle Riley Keough, born in 1989, and Benjamin Keough, born in 1992, were their two children.

Presley divorced Danny in early 1994 and secretly married pop star Michael Jackson in May of that year in the Dominican Republic, according to Entertainment Weekly. The couple made headlines after they shared a shocking kiss on stage at the MTV VMAs. However, the couple divorced in 1996 after splitting in late 1995.

Following that, she had an even shorter marriage to actor Nicholas Cage. According to People, the couple met in 2000, married in August 2002, and filed for divorce three months later, though the divorce wasn’t finalised until 2004.

According to People, she married music producer Michael Lockwood in Japan in 2006. Finley and Vivianne Lockwood, their twin daughters, were born on October 7, 2008. According to People, Presley and Michael divorced in 2016.

Presley has been plagued by tragedy for much of her life, most recently in 2020 when her son Benjamin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Fox News.