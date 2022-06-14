Are you ready for takeoff?

Government sources have confirmed that due to last minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights all migrants have been removed from the plane and the flight to Rwanda will not take off as scheduled tonigh

A Rwanda deportation plane has been spotted at the Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down base, hours before it is scheduled to fly, amid reports that it may only carry one migrant.

Live from Boscombe DownThis is the plane that is sat at Boscombe Down waiting to fly the remaining 3 immigrants to Rwanda Posted by Kent_999s on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Seven illegal immigrants were taken to RAF Boscombe Down. As far as I can tell, four of them have been removed from the flight. That leaves three people to fly to Rwanda. There are 45 minutes until the flight is scheduled to depart.