Friday, July 28, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Home BREAKING Live updates on A23 Purley Way Crash: Major Croydon Road Closed in Both Directions as Air Ambulance Responds

Live updates on A23 Purley Way Crash: Major Croydon Road Closed in Both Directions as Air Ambulance Responds

by uknip247
Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident Near Olympic Park

The A23 Purley Way in South London is currently closed in both directions following reports of a serious crash in the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Croydon after the collision occurred in the early evening.

The A23 Purley Way has been completely shut down in both directions, resulting in queuing traffic in the vicinity. Traffic congestion is reported between Coldharbour Road and A232 Stafford Road. However, the exact section of the road that is closed within this area remains unclear at the moment.

An eyewitness at the scene reported that an air ambulance landed near the Waddon Way junction, off Purley Way, around 5:50 pm. The presence of the air ambulance indicates the severity of the incident, and emergency responders are working diligently to provide immediate medical attention to those involved.

We has reached out to both the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for official statements and further updates on the situation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins on the same street have charged a suspect

More than a thousand pounds worth of drugs and a knife were all seized by police during a stop-and-search

Suspected class A drugs, cash and several mobile phones were seized after police pulled over a car

Detectives are investigating a burglary which occurred at a Winterslow address overnight

Three men have appeared in court over reports of a street fight in broad daylight

New Ulez Map: London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone Expanding to Greater London Next Month

Shoplifting offences have plummeted after the roll out of new crime-fighting initiatives with local businesses in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Retired Metropolitan Police Officers Jailed for Conspiring to Share Child Sexual Abuse Images

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Parents in Totley Home

A stalker has been locked up following a campaign of criminal damage and stalking of two women

Officer to face misconduct hearing after being convicted of assault

Driver of Land Rover Involved in Wimbledon School Tragedy Re-bailed as Police Continue Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.