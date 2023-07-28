Live updates on A23 Purley Way Crash: Major Croydon Road Closed in Both Directions as Air Ambulance Responds

The A23 Purley Way in South London is currently closed in both directions following reports of a serious crash in the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Croydon after the collision occurred in the early evening.

The A23 Purley Way has been completely shut down in both directions, resulting in queuing traffic in the vicinity. Traffic congestion is reported between Coldharbour Road and A232 Stafford Road. However, the exact section of the road that is closed within this area remains unclear at the moment.

An eyewitness at the scene reported that an air ambulance landed near the Waddon Way junction, off Purley Way, around 5:50 pm. The presence of the air ambulance indicates the severity of the incident, and emergency responders are working diligently to provide immediate medical attention to those involved.

We has reached out to both the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for official statements and further updates on the situation.