Local community invited to find out more about Yarm Flood Alleviation Scheme at upcoming drop-in events

The Environment Agency is calling for the local community to view plans for replacement flood gates in Yarm which will better protect 500 properties from flooding from the River Tees.

There will be a series of public drop-in sessions, starting with the first event at Yarm Library on Monday 27 March between 11am and 2pm, with residents being given the chance to view the latest information on the proposed scheme and learn how the works will also provide a richer environment for residents and nature.

Yarm has a long history of flooding, dating back as early as 1771, when Yarm High Street flooded to a depth of over two metres. The Environment Agency already maintains 1.3km of flood wall in the town as well as a series of public and private flood gates, that preserve access to the river from public areas and some residential gardens, which can be closed if flooding is forecast.

However, following an extensive review in 2021, the decision was made to replace Yarm’s flood gates to ensure the town’s defences continued to offer the best possible protection for the whole community.

Environment Agency contractors have continued to carry out various investigative works to inform the designs of the new flood gates. Once the designs have been finalised, the new gates will be put into manufacture, allowing the delivery and installation programme to be developed. This installation programme will be discussed and agreed with all landowners prior to commencement of works, along with an agreement on the access arrangements to allow the new gates to be installed.

The Environment Agency have also been working alongside the Tees Rivers Trust to develop a number of other important benefits such as improving biodiversity and creating connections with wildlife, as part of the project works.

Throughout the drop-in event, Environment Agency staff will be on hand to provide updates and answer questions about the works and would also like to hear the community’s views.

Jamie Fletcher, Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager in the North East, said:

“We look forward to meeting with members of the public at our drop-in event on 27 March

“Our absolute priority for this project has always been to secure the best possible flood protection for Yarm and throughout its progress, we have listened to the community, and they have continued to play a key role in helping us to ensure our proposed works are right for them.

“Our next step will be to use the community events to help raise awareness of the proposed works and to gather local knowledge to inform our plans for implementation. We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about the latest work and see what this means for the town.”

The local community can find more information about the scheme and upcoming community drop-in events on the Yarm Flood Alleviation Scheme website