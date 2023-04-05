Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Local MP welcomes Government commitment to Gosport’s QinetiQ

Local MP welcomes Government commitment to Gosport’s QinetiQ

by uknip247

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the announcement that the MOD has awarded a 10-year contract to Gosport-based QinetiQ – supporting local jobs and a significant boost to the economy.

The £259m contract delivers critical services which contribute to the UK’s ability to design, build and safely operate the Royal Navy’s fleet.

Drawing on world-leading experts, facilities and technology delivered from sites at Haslar in Gosport, Rosyth, Chichester and Farnborough, the renewed contract will provide longevity and consistency, not only for the maritime capability of the Royal Navy, but in ensuring sustained employment in these areas for the next ten years.

QinetiQ’s contract includes independent design, test, evaluation and assurance services covering Hydromechanics, Stealth and Signatures, Structures and Maritime Life Support.

Commenting, Caroline said:

“This contract shows the Government’s commitment to defence activity in our local area supporting local jobs and skilled training opportunities for our future defence needs.

Establishing the Haslar site at as a Centre of Excellence for Hydrodynamics is great news for Gosport and the UK!”

Nic Anderson, Chief Executive of UK Defence at QinetiQ, said:

“The renewal of this contract will sustain 200 jobs and key skills in Gosport for Royal Navy submarines and sub-surface warfare for years to come.  We are extremely proud of our highly skilled and dedicated employees around the Solent region who continue to support the frontline, helping to ensure UK national security, soft power and vital maritime trade.  It will also reinvigorate our relationships with education and academia, supporting STEM programmes to attract the next generation of naval architects, engineers and other vital roles.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Search for missing Ben continues

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

The public is being asked to avoid the area after a blaze rips through a garage in Haywards Heath

Camilla will be known as The Queen: King Charles confirms the ‘Consort’ has been dropped from her title, as Their Majesties unveil their official...

Armed police stormed a four-star hotel in south London after receiving reports of a gunman holed up in one of the suites

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months

Another prisoner has absconded from HMP Sudbury bringing the total number of prisoners to have gone missing in the last 12 months to at...

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years, with a further five years extended sentence, after being found guilty of a series of...

Police in King’s Lynn, Norfolk are appealing for witnesses after a group of youths were seen smashing the eggs of a swan’s nest

The killing of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has shocked Russia and a suspect has been charged with terrorism in connection to the attack

Former president Donald Trump has been arrested and appeared in court to deny 34 charges against him

Wiltshire Air Ambulance has sadly reported that much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood has died

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More