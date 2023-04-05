Local MP welcomes Government commitment to Gosport’s QinetiQ

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the announcement that the MOD has awarded a 10-year contract to Gosport-based QinetiQ – supporting local jobs and a significant boost to the economy.

The £259m contract delivers critical services which contribute to the UK’s ability to design, build and safely operate the Royal Navy’s fleet.

Drawing on world-leading experts, facilities and technology delivered from sites at Haslar in Gosport, Rosyth, Chichester and Farnborough, the renewed contract will provide longevity and consistency, not only for the maritime capability of the Royal Navy, but in ensuring sustained employment in these areas for the next ten years.

QinetiQ’s contract includes independent design, test, evaluation and assurance services covering Hydromechanics, Stealth and Signatures, Structures and Maritime Life Support.

Commenting, Caroline said:

“This contract shows the Government’s commitment to defence activity in our local area supporting local jobs and skilled training opportunities for our future defence needs.





Establishing the Haslar site at as a Centre of Excellence for Hydrodynamics is great news for Gosport and the UK!”

Nic Anderson, Chief Executive of UK Defence at QinetiQ, said:

“The renewal of this contract will sustain 200 jobs and key skills in Gosport for Royal Navy submarines and sub-surface warfare for years to come. We are extremely proud of our highly skilled and dedicated employees around the Solent region who continue to support the frontline, helping to ensure UK national security, soft power and vital maritime trade. It will also reinvigorate our relationships with education and academia, supporting STEM programmes to attract the next generation of naval architects, engineers and other vital roles.”