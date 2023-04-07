Local Policing teams from Kent Police have arrested a drunk driver following a collision on the A2 near Faversham

60
Officers are currently dealing with an RTC on the #A2 between #Norton and #Faversham. Diversions are in place, expect delays. The driver has failed a roadside breath test, drunk/driving never ends well.
