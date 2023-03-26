Sunday, March 26, 2023
Locals, politicians, and historians have all spoken out against a recent government proposal to house approximately 1,500 asylum seekers at the decommissioned RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The historic significance of RAF Scampton is one of the primary sources of opposition to the government’s plan. The airfield was home to the Red Arrows aerobatic display team and the famous Dambusters squadron, which carried out one of World War II’s most significant air raids.
The plan to house asylum seekers at the site may force the West Lindsey District Council to abandon a £300 million deal to transform RAF Scampton into a heritage site. More than 40 historians, including Tom Holland, Dan Snow, and Al Murray, have signed an open letter opposing the proposal. The group is opposed to erasing Scampton’s heritage, calling it a scandalous desecration of immeasurable recklessness.
Aside from historical concerns, local residents near the base have expressed their opposition to the proposal. Many people are concerned that the government’s plan to house asylum seekers will not only result in a lack of infrastructure for those seeking refuge, but will also jeopardise the area’s £300 million investment. Sarah and Paul Carter, for example, live across the street from the base and had planned to open a cafe next door to coincide with the council’s heritage site plans. The Carters described the government’s plan as “ludicrous,” with Mr. Carter calling it a “disgusting” act of sacrilege.
Despite being members of the ruling party, politicians from the conservative constituency where RAF Scampton is based, including MP Sir Edward Leigh, have expressed dissatisfaction with the plan. Leigh believes the government has already made its decision after “numerous” meetings with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

