Following their April convictions for murder and perverting the course of justice, Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were sentenced this afternoon at Cardiff Crown Court.

Logan’s mother, Williamson, will serve at least 28 years; her partner, Cole, will serve 29 years; and the teenager will serve 15 years.

Mrs Justice Jefford described the attack on the “defenceless” schoolboy, who stood 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and weighed 3st 1lb (20kg), as “horrifying.”

She told the three defendants in Cardiff Crown Court that they were “all responsible for Logan’s death and all of the anguish that has resulted from it.”

“There are no words to describe his death other than tragedy,” she added.

Logan died at home after a “brutal and sustained” attack left him with 56 “catastrophic” injuries, including extensive bruising to the back of his head and tears in his liver and bowel.

According to the prosecution, his body was dumped in the river like “fly-tipped garbage.”

Logan had been “dehumanised” in the months and weeks leading up to his death, according to prosecutors. His stammer had gotten worse, he was wetting himself more frequently, and he had begun to self-harm.

Cole had told friends that he didn’t like Logan, and it was claimed that his feelings changed after he became obsessed with the idea that Williamson had cheated on Logan’s father, Ben Mwangi.

A support worker also overheard the 14-year-old singing, “I love kids, I f****** love kids, I love to punch kids in the head, it’s orgasmic.”

Logan received a safeguarding referral after breaking his arm in August 2020, but the family was removed from the child protection register a month before his death, indicating that there was no longer a risk of significant harm.

Logan had also suffered a broken collarbone in the weeks leading up to his death but received no medical attention.

Logan tested positive for COVID 11 days before his body was discovered on July 20, 2021, and was locked in his bedroom with a baby gate.

“He had been kept like a prisoner in his small bedroom in the flat you saw, a room likened by Williamson to a dungeon,” said prosecutor Caroline Rees.