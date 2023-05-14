Crystal Palace Park Live Updates: London Air Ambulance Dispatched to Crystal Palace Park Following Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Boy

Police Launch Investigation as Victim Receives Medical Attention

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Sunday, May 14, prompting a swift response from the London Air Ambulance, which landed in Crystal Palace Park. Officers arrived at the scene, located at the junction of Crystal Palace Parade and Anerley Hill in SE19, after receiving reports of the incident at approximately 17:10hrs.

The victim was immediately attended to by emergency services and subsequently transported to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service. An update on his condition is pending.

The area remains under police supervision as a crime scene, with officers diligently working to gather evidence and conduct necessary inquiries. At present, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The incident has caused concern among local residents and the wider community. Acts of violence, particularly when involving young individuals, have far-reaching impacts on both victims and their families. Authorities are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community.

London Air Ambulance’s swift response underscores the critical role they play in providing life-saving care in emergency situations. Their skilled medical professionals work tirelessly to stabilize patients before transferring them to hospital for further treatment.

Officers urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information to come forward and contact the police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference CAD 5123/14May.

A spokesman for the Met police said:

Police were called at about 17:10hrs on Sunday, 14 May to Crystal Palace Parade at the junction with Anerley Hill, SE19 following reports of a male stabbed.

Officers attended and found a 14-year-old boy with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; we await an update on his condition.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5123/14May.