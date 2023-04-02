Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

London Fire Brigade called to HMYOI Feltham

by uknip247
A number of fire crews remain at the scene after a fire broke out in a prison in South London

Fire crews from the  London Fire Brigade were called to HMYOI Feltham just after 12.40pm on Sunday

It is understood that a fire had broken out in a cell and crews have been sent to deal with it’s also understood that persons have been reported in the cell.

A prison service source said: “Fire crews and Paramedics have been called to the Prison due to a fire on one of the prison spurs.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment

