by uknip247
London Fire Brigade Responds To Maisonette Fire In Shadwell

London Fire Brigade firefighters swiftly tackled a fire that broke out in a maisonette on Johnson Street in Shadwell on Saturday. The incident involved damage to the ducting, specifically the ventilation system, between the second floor and the loft space of a residential block. Fortunately, one man managed to evacuate the building before the fire crew arrived and was assessed on the scene.

The Brigade received the emergency call at 13:08, and by 14:26, the fire was successfully brought under control. Three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel, and Walthamstow fire stations promptly responded to the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was accidental and resulted from a bathroom fan failure. The damaged ducting was likely a consequence of this incident. Firefighters acted swiftly and effectively to prevent the fire from spreading further and ensure the safety of the residents in the affected building.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in residential buildings. London Fire Brigade encourages all residents to regularly check their home’s ventilation systems and other electrical appliances to prevent such accidents from occurring.

London Fire Brigade urges residents to remain vigilant and prioritize fire safety in their homes. Simple precautions such as regularly checking electrical appliances, installing smoke alarms, and having a well-rehearsed evacuation plan can significantly reduce the risk of fire-related incidents.

