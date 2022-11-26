London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review

London Fire Brigade has today published the outcome report of an Independent Culture Review, led by Nazir Afzal OBE, which was commissioned last year by the Commissioner, with the support of the Mayor. Nazir and his team heard the experiences of over 2,000 current and former staff, and the public, including members of the Grenfell community. The report contains accounts of shockingly poor behaviour and painful experiences over many years. Despite work by the Brigade to improve equality, diversity and inclusion, the report lays bare failings in the Brigade’s processes which means women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic people and members of the LGBT+ community have been more likely to experience poor treatment and do less well in their career. Does not translate into its operations The report confirms that the disadvantage and discrimination that affects Brigade staff does not translate into its operations and does not impact on the way the Brigade prevents and responds to incidents.

The Commissioner has announced immediate action in response to the testimonies, analysis and recommendations from the review, as part of a long-term programme to improve the Brigade’s culture. Today is a very sobering day London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “Today is a very sobering day. There is no place for discrimination, harassment and bullying in the Brigade and from today it will be completely clear to all staff what behaviour isn’t acceptable and what the consequences will be. “I am deeply sorry for the harm that has been caused. I will be fully accountable for improving our culture and I fully accept all of the 23 recommendations.”

Independent Culture Review Read the report and about the actions we’re taking. Find out more

Immediate changes From today the Brigade is making immediate changes to provide increased protection for its staff. Anyone accused of discrimination, harassment and bullying will be suspended following a risk assessment, pending immediate investigation and dismissed if the accusation is upheld. The report highlighted a lack of confidence in the Brigade’s current complaints procedure and showed that staff didn’t feel safe speaking up. Following the outcome of the review, the Brigade is introducing an External Complaints Service while internal processes are improved. Staff will be able to use the service to report poor behaviour rather than having to report it internally.