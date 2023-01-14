Saturday, January 14, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023

London Hems Air Ambulance And Npas Helicopter Called After Stabbing In Euston Station
London Hems Air ambulance and NPAS Helicopter called after serious incident near Euston station

by @uknip247
There has been a serious incident that has taken place this afternoon at  St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road.  Officers from the Met Police have put in a crime scene and have pushed a large group of people back.
There are 6 ambulances, A “HART” Team and Hems doctors at the scene.  One bystander says that there are approx  12 police cars some of these are understood to be armed officers.
The London Air ambulance and  Nationa Police air support police helicopter is circling the area!  The area has been #cordonedoff following a report of a shooting. The person involved has been airlifted to hospital.
The Met Police and the London Ambulance services have been approached for comment
