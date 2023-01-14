London Hems Air ambulance and NPAS Helicopter called after serious incident near Euston station

There has been a serious incident that has taken place this afternoon at St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road. Officers from the Met Police have put in a crime scene and have pushed a large group of people back.
There are 6 ambulances, A “HART” Team and Hems doctors at the scene. One bystander says that there are approx 12 police cars some of these are understood to be armed officers.
The London Air ambulance and Nationa Police air support police helicopter is circling the area! The area has been #cordonedoff following a report of a shooting. The person involved has been airlifted to hospital.
The Met Police and the London Ambulance services have been approached for comment