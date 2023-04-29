Saturday, April 29, 2023
London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

by uknip247
This afternoon (Saturday, 29 April), the London King’s Cross Station was evacuated of Bank Holiday weekend customers. The key transport hub was locked down at 1.45pm due to an activation a call point and a person being trapped under a train.

The London Fire Brigade, ambulance service, and police have all been called to the incident

“Everyone has been evacuated, and the station has been closed

Emergency services were seen rushing to platform four after the alarm was raised stating that a person has gone onto the tracks and been hit and trapped under a train on the platform.

We have reached out British Transport Police for more information

