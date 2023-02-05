London Lambeth Bridge closed: Police rush to an emergency near Westminster

After being called to a ‘distressed person, police have closed Lambeth Bridge.

Emergency services were called at 3 p.m. Up to five emergency vehicles and fire trucks blocked access to the bridge this afternoon (Sunday, February 5th, 2023).

A police car with tape across the road is blocking the south side of the bridge.

“Incident on Lambeth Bridge,” one witness said. Five police cars and a van, several officers gathered on one side, and police boats.]

The Met Police have been approached for a statement