London Marathon runner Steve Shanks died shortly after the race on Sunday, April 23, while he was on his way home

The 45-year-old ran the 26-mile distance in 2 hours, 53 minutes, and 26 seconds.

Steve Shanks died after finishing the marathon, which 48,000 participants ran this year to raise money for their favourite charities.

In his memory, a GoFundMe page has been put up for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, with the cause being “close to his heart” because “a number of his close friends have MS.”

According to the campaign, Steve was a “keen runner” who was “never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun to the Bob Graham Round.”

“But he was more than just a runner,” it said, “he was a musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer with extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.”

“He was a devoted husband and soulmate to his wife Jess, a cherished son and son-in-law, and a dear friend.” He will be sorely missed and will live on in our hearts and memories forever.”

“Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday, 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon,” said the organisers of the London Marathon.

“Steve, 45, of Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished in 2:5326 on Sunday.”

“All of us involved in the London Marathon would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family, and friends.”

“In Steve’s memory, a fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been established.” A medical examination will be performed later to determine the cause of death. The family has requested privacy, and no other information will be provided in compliance with their wishes.”