Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING London train chaos with cancellations until June

London train chaos with cancellations until June

by uknip247

Last week, Great Western Railway announced that there would be no direct trains from the Midlands to London Paddington.

This has now been extended until June, with trains only running as far as Oxford, where they will end.

The disruption is due to urgent repair work and a thorough safety inspection of Nuneham Viaduct, which connects Didcot Parkway and Oxford.

Network Rail has confirmed that a temporary structure is being installed to stabilise the bridge, and the line is expected to reopen on June 10, 2023.

GWR has confirmed that a limited rail replacement bus service is in operation, but it is expected to be “very busy” and customers should expect “significant delays” in their journeys.

The replacement bus services run in both directions between Didcot and Oxford, providing a non-stop journey between the two stations.

Customers travelling to or from Appleford, Culham, or Radley will be served by some of these services.

GWR has advised customers travelling between Worcestershire Parkway, Pershore, Evesham, and London stations to instead use Cross Country or West Midlands Railways services, which accept GWR tickets.

Passengers will then be able to board an Avanti West Coast service to London Euston or a Chiltern Railways service to London Marylebone at Birmingham stations.

Meanwhile, anyone travelling between Honeybourne, Combe, and London stations should take a connecting train to Oxford.

Trains between Hereford, Worcestershire, and Oxford continue to run largely as planned; however, they may be re-timed, and customers should check before travelling, particularly for journeys involving very early morning or late evening services, GWR has warned.

GWR has also stated that it is reviewing compensation plans for season ticket holders and will contact them directly.

Customers who have already purchased tickets and decide not to travel may receive a full refund or amend their ticket, while anyone whose journey is delayed by at least 15 minutes may be eligible for Delay Repay.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent release of a video purportedly showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded by a Russian serviceman has sparked outrage in Ukraine and around...

The news of former health secretary Matt Hancock being investigated by Parliament’s standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg, along with two other MPs, has caused shockwaves...

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Gareth, who has been reported missing from Polegate

Police are appealing for your help to find Gemma George, who is missing from her home in #Basildon

New holiday let rules to protect local people and support tourism

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been leading searches at a house after an explosion

Male arrested in Wolverhampton after ‘snacks laced with drugs’

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Portsmouth

A man has been sentenced to four months imprisonment after a firework he threw injured four police officers and a serving police dog

Three men have been jailed after officers seized over 230 mature cannabis plants from a factory set up in Southampton

Police have warned that racist behaviour at football matches could lead to a prison sentence following the conviction of a man for making offensive...

Six people have been sentenced to 23 years in prison for their role in supplying Class A drugs in Boston

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More