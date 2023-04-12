London train chaos with cancellations until June

Last week, Great Western Railway announced that there would be no direct trains from the Midlands to London Paddington.

This has now been extended until June, with trains only running as far as Oxford, where they will end.

The disruption is due to urgent repair work and a thorough safety inspection of Nuneham Viaduct, which connects Didcot Parkway and Oxford.

Network Rail has confirmed that a temporary structure is being installed to stabilise the bridge, and the line is expected to reopen on June 10, 2023.

GWR has confirmed that a limited rail replacement bus service is in operation, but it is expected to be “very busy” and customers should expect “significant delays” in their journeys.

The replacement bus services run in both directions between Didcot and Oxford, providing a non-stop journey between the two stations.

Customers travelling to or from Appleford, Culham, or Radley will be served by some of these services.

GWR has advised customers travelling between Worcestershire Parkway, Pershore, Evesham, and London stations to instead use Cross Country or West Midlands Railways services, which accept GWR tickets.

Passengers will then be able to board an Avanti West Coast service to London Euston or a Chiltern Railways service to London Marylebone at Birmingham stations.

Meanwhile, anyone travelling between Honeybourne, Combe, and London stations should take a connecting train to Oxford.

Trains between Hereford, Worcestershire, and Oxford continue to run largely as planned; however, they may be re-timed, and customers should check before travelling, particularly for journeys involving very early morning or late evening services, GWR has warned.

GWR has also stated that it is reviewing compensation plans for season ticket holders and will contact them directly.

Customers who have already purchased tickets and decide not to travel may receive a full refund or amend their ticket, while anyone whose journey is delayed by at least 15 minutes may be eligible for Delay Repay.