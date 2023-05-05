A major London tube station has been evacuated after smoke was seen issuing from under the train filling carriages full of Passengers

Passengers smashed windows and doors to escape from the train as smoke started to fill the carriage at Clapham Common Station this evneing.

A major evacuation alert was sounded asking passengers to leave the station as fire crews were scrambled to the incident took place just before 6pm on Friday evening (5th May 2023)

Passengers were forced to smash through a window to leave a carriage after becoming stuck.

Shocking footage from Clapham Common station shows passengers apparently trapped inside a carriage.

Cries can be heard as others destroy and remove windows before leaping out.

London Tube Station Evacuated Live Updates: Clapham Common Tube Station Has Been Evacuated After Smoke Fills Carriage With Passengers Trapped In It

Passengers smashed glass at London’s Clapham Common tube station as a result of the chaos.

London People were forced to clamber out of the compartment during the awful turmoil as tube passengers broke glass and fled the train.

In the disturbing video, some commuters try to pry open the doors, but they appear to be stuck.

Meanwhile, others use anything they can to crash through the glass, while an overhead sign warns people to flee the station.

London Tube Station Evacuated Live Updates: Clapham Common Tube Station Has Been Evacuated After Smoke Fills Carriage With Passengers Trapped In It

When the windows were smashed and damaged, many of commuters climbed out, fearful for their safety if they remained inside.

Signs at the station advised customers to evacuate immediately due to a ’emergency’

One of the terrified passengers trapped inside said that the carriages began filling with smoke as the doors refused to open.

They said that the only reason people were able to flee was due to workmen on the platform who had their tools on them and were able to smash the windows.

“There was a smell of smoke on the train,” they stated. The train stopped around 5 carriages into the tunnel, the train on the opposite side drew in, and people ran off the platform.

“The carriages were filling with smoke the entire time, and the doors did not or would not open, and when we tried to open them, they only opened about 10cm.”

Those onboard were only able to flee because passing construction workers had equipment to bust the windows

“Thanks to the workman on the platform on their way home, they had hammers and other tools to smash all the windows for everyone to get out, and no response from station staff at all, even with everyone’s scream for help.”

They said they didn’t know if anyone was injured, but described it as “absolute carnage.”

Before the workers could smash the windows, some people squeezed through the thin opening in the doors while others pulled them through.

They went on to say that if the workers hadn’t been there, they “dread to think what could have happened.”

TFL was contacted for comment.