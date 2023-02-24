Long delays after two HGVs in a collision on the Dartford crossing

There are long delays on the M25 anti-clockwise and A282 northbound in Kent on approach to the Dartford Crossing due to an earlier collision. The collision occurred on the M25 anti-clockwise J31 to J30 distributor road and traffic was held prior to the tunnels whilst closures were being installed and traffic being turned.

This incident and has now all cleared however long delays remain in the area. There are 8 miles of congestion on approach to the Dartford Crossing causing delays of 60 minutes above normal travel time. Congestion goes back to J4 (Orpington) on the M25 anti clockwise.

There are also long delays on the A2 eastbound and westbound on approach to the M25 J2 with 25 minute delays above normal travel time westbound and 45 minutes eastbound.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible whilst the delays in the area are clearing.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.