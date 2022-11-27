Long delays on the M2 motorway in Kent after second serious crash within hours of the London bound motorway reopening

A major clear-up operation involving National Highways and contractors is taking place hours after the London-bound carriageway, was reopened.

The clear-up is taking place just outside Medway services in the same section of the motorway that was closed for nearly 10 hours following a fatal collision near Sittingbourne.

Single vehicle collision involves an overturned long wheelbase grey ford transit van that collided with barriers and road furniture and came to rest on its roof.

The motorway was closed for a short time for emergency services to tend to the driver who is understood to have escaped serious injury.

Traffic is slowing to watch the recovery and clear-up operation as specialist contractors, remove the damaged barriers and trees and mud from the carriageway and the hard shoulder. Part of the hard shoulder remains coned off.

Kent Police have been approached for a comment