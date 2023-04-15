Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the BBC boost TV drama production in the region

“The announcement builds on the BBC’s ongoing Across the UK strategy and demonstrates our continued commitment to production outside of London.

“The BBC will increase overall investment in drama made and set in the West Midlands meaning we will deliver at least two high impact scripted series locally per year, exceeding our commitment to the MOU with the West Midlands Combined Authority and Create Central.

“Over the next two years, we will also increase targeted investment in training and development opportunities to help grow the next generation of scripted shows from the region, including BBC Writersroom activity to grow authentic voices and stories.

“This is in addition to the previously announced move of the Masterchef brand to new studios at Digbeth in 2024; and alongside upcoming scripted commissions including Steven Knight’s This Town, Guz Khan’s hit comedy Man Like Mobeen and new CBBC drama Phoenix Rise”.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer says: “The BBC is committed to investing in the West Midlands and this plan will create a future proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape boosting high impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness in 2024. I’m excited about the increased opportunities this will bring to the creative talent in the area.”

Mark Linsey, MD for Scripted, BBC Studios says: “This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK – and in over 200 territories around the world. We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring.”