Lorraine Is Back For An Extra Special Christmas Day Episode Full Of Surprises, Including A Festive Performance From Craig David And An Exclusive Interview With Gary Barlow, Who Opens Up To Longtime Friend Ross King About His Biggest Regret From His Time In Take That
Throughout the show, Lorraine’s favourite presenters including Mark Heyes, Dr Amir Khan, Ria Hebden and Dr Hilary Jones drop by for a thoughtfully hilarious gift change, complete with personalised Lorraine wrapping paper. Not forgetting Lorraine’s helper, her daughter Rosie’s puppy – Ruby, who doesn’t miss out on any of the fun or presents.
During the show, Ross joins Take That’s Gary Barlow in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview, as the pair reflect on 30 years of Take That as well as 30 years of friendship between the two.
Gary opens up about his regrets over the years and says: “I was always the worrier in the band, everyone always has their different role and I was the worrier.
“It’s my only regret looking back, is that I wish I was in the moment more.
“I’m always thinking about tomorrow…what do we do next year? Big plans? Always planning ahead, and I don’t ever really enjoy the moment.”
Gary spoke on appreciating the time he has now and focussing on living in the moment: “It’s been a terrific year this year, and I actually count every year that I’m still able to do this, as a magnificent year.
“If you’d have asked me 30 years ago how long is this gonna last for, I couldn’t have dreamed it would have spanned all these years.
“These last couple of years I’ve had time and I’ve looked back a lot and been like ‘this has been amazing’.
“It’s made me appreciate it more than I’ve ever appreciated it.”
Joel Dommet sits down with Lorraine to share behind the scenes secrets from The Masked Singer, his Christmas Day plans and recently finding out that he is a fellow Scotsman on his DNA journey.
Later in the show Coronation Street’s, Alexandra Mardell and her professional dance partner Kai Widdringtonspeak about taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, and Meet the Midwives’ Laura Main, reveals what viewers can expect from the drama this Christmas Day.
All guests in the studio also take part in Lorraine’s Christmas Cracker Quiz, which is followed by Craig David’s acoustic performance of the Christmas classic Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Throughout the show, Lorraine and viewers can also expect special season greetings from Jonathan Ross, Ant and Dec, Giovanna Fletcher, Adrian Dunbar and many more.

