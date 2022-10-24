A man’s been taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics after suffering burns during an incident where an articulated lorry caught fire in a business park in Sevington, near Ashford.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using main jets and compressed air foam, which creates a blanket to suppress the flames and prevent spreading.

Despite our firefighters’ best efforts, the lorry and its cargo were destroyed. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.