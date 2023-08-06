Weather where you are

Lostprophets Singer Hospitalised After Brutal Attack in Prison

Lostprophets singer and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has been hospitalized in critical condition after being held hostage and brutally attacked by three fellow inmates at HMP Wakefield. Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby, in December 2013.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning when the three prisoners targeted Watkins on B-wing, dragging him into a cell and subjecting him to a terrifying ordeal. They threatened to stab him in the neck, leaving him injured and in fear of his life. The prison authorities quickly responded to the hostage situation, and riot officers were dispatched to the scene.

During the six-hour standoff, the riot officers used stun grenades to disorient the attackers and gain access to the cell, ultimately ending the siege and freeing Watkins. The musician was immediately rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical treatment. Witnesses reported paramedics working tirelessly to save his life outside HMP Wakefield.

A source stated that Watkins was unpopular among inmates due to the nature of his crimes, making him a target in the prison environment. The attack on a quieter Saturday, with fewer staff on duty, suggests that it may have been planned.

In 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a baby and ten other sex offences. Shockingly, it was revealed that he had preyed on fans, including two mothers who offered their babies to be abused. Described as a “determined and committed paedophile,” Watkins was involved in sickening acts captured on a 17-minute video shot in a London hotel room.

Authorities are investigating the incident at HMP Wakefield, and the full details of the attack are yet to be disclosed. The Prison Service spokesperson stated that they cannot provide further comments while the police conduct their investigation.

As the situation unfolds, the public remains divided on Watkins’ fate, with some expressing concerns for his safety and others believing that justice has caught up with the convicted sex offender.

National News

