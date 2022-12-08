Thursday, December 8, 2022
‘lucy Billingham Was 18 Years Old And Had Her Life Ahead Of Her. She Was A Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister And Auntie
‘She was funny, bubbly, kind and a beautiful young lady who sadly lost her life.

‘She was very well known to a lot of people and had a lot of friends. She had just started to come out of her shell and was becoming very confident the last few months.

‘She always had a smile on her face, no matter the mood she was always there for everyone.

‘Lucy you are finally with your dad and brother. Rest easy up there and we love and miss you loads.’ family of Lucy paid tribute to  her

Witnesses are still being  sought following a fatal collision in Canterbury.

At around 4.20am on Saturday 3 December 2022, a red Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an 18-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. None are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Can you help?

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/LB/132/22.

Any drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation can submit it by clicking here.

