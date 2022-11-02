Lucy Letby’s trial heard that she was repeatedly instructed not to enter a room where the parents of a baby she is accused of murdering were in mourning

At the Countess of Chester Hospital, the nurse is accused of murdering

seven babies and attempting to murder ten more.

Ms Letby, 32, has denied all 22 counts.

A senior nurse who worked at the hospital’s neonatal section at the time

testified at Manchester Crown Court.

She was a shift leader on the night a baby, known as Child C in court, fell

and died.

That night, Ms Letby was not Child C’s allocated nurse. Melanie Taylor was

the name of another nurse.

After resuscitation operations for Child C were discontinued, Ms Taylor

addressed his parents about constructing a “memory box” for him, according

to the senior nurse.

According to the court, the senior nurse, whose identity has been withheld,

requested Mr Letby to redirect her attention to another sick kid on the

unit.

However, Ms Letby entered the room “a few times” with Child C’s parents

before the senior nurse instructed her to leave and leave the family to the

baby’s designated nurse.

The senior nurse was questioned if Ms Letby’s job that night included going

into the parents’ room.

“Not that I recall,” she said.

She asked Ms Letby to focus her attention on the second sick kid several

times but couldn’t recall how many times she did so.

Under cross examination by defence attorney Ben Myers KC, the senior nurse

agreed that the neonatal unit was experiencing increased demand while

staffing levels remained stagnant.

She also agreed with Mr Myers that Child C was in a “possibly vulnerable

condition” and that “there was a chance he could die” due to his size and

prematurity.

However, when asked by the prosecution if the increased demand and stagnant

staffing levels had “in any way impacted” the quality of care provided to

Child C, the senior nurse said “no.”

The trial is still ongoing.