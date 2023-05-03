Lyn Rigby, Lee Rigby’s mother, is marking the tenth anniversary of her son’s death at the hands of ISIS fanatics

Lee Rigby was a Royal Fusiliers drummer who was murdered in broad daylight in 2013 by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.

The attack occurred at random on a Woolwich street in southeast London, when Lee was off-duty and dressed casually.

Lyn has been through a decade of heartache, but she encourages others to cherish their loved ones and make the most of each day.

Lyn stated that in the days following the attack, she “just wanted to die” so she could be with her son, but being a mother to four girls prevented her.

“My husband Ian and my four daughters saved me from myself,” she explained.

“They all formed a protective ring around me.”

“As a family, we pulled through together, and I still don’t know how I’m still standing.”

“We will always have an empty chair at the heart of our family now – at birthdays, Christmas, Easter, even summer barbecues and simple get-togethers.”

During their murder trial in 2014, Adebolajo and Adebowale were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in Lee’s murder, which was described as a betrayal of Islam.

Lyn was photographed in front of a bronze drum in honour of Lee.

Lee died as a consequence of multiple cut and stab wounds sustained during the attack, which failed to martyr the attackers.