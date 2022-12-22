M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

Officers from Kent Police and National highway have closed the M20 in Kent between junctions four and five following a life-changing collision.

The collision took place just after 6:20 pm on Wednesday afternoon a large number of emergency vehicles and responders remain at the scene following the crash that is understood to have involved a vehicle leaving the carriageway within the smart motorway section of the M20.

The incident is ongoing on the Londonbound carriageway between junctions five and junctions four involving an oversea lorry driver and a number of cars.

All vehicles using the M20 are being made to leave at junction 4.

The closure is likely to remain in place for some time and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

There are a large number of vehicles within the closure and drivers are being asked to follow instructions on the overhead gantries.

Two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue have been sent to the incident to assist with extractions

SECAM (South East Coast Ambulance Service) and Kent Police have both been approached for a statement

More to follow