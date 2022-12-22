Thursday, December 22, 2022
Thursday, December 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision
Home BREAKING M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

by @uknip247

Officers from Kent Police and National highway have closed the M20 in Kent between junctions four and five following a life-changing collision.

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

The collision took place just after 6:20 pm on Wednesday afternoon a large number of emergency vehicles and responders remain at the scene following the crash that is understood to have involved a vehicle leaving the carriageway within the smart motorway section of the M20.

 

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

The incident is ongoing on the Londonbound carriageway between junctions five and junctions four involving an oversea lorry driver and a number of cars.

All vehicles using the M20 are being made to leave at junction 4.

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

The closure is likely to remain in place for some time and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

There are a large number of vehicles within the closure and drivers are being asked to follow instructions on the overhead gantries.

Two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue have been sent to the incident to assist with extractions

SECAM (South East Coast Ambulance Service) and Kent Police have both been approached for a statement

 

More to  follow

RELATED ARTICLES

Police discovered a fire after responding to a burglary report whereby cannabis...

Medway Maritime Hospital has declared a “critical incident” due to “extremely high”...

A woman has been jailed after defrauding an elderly woman out of...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal incident on...

Scumbags target Pensioner at Chatham Asda and steal his wallet

A Trowbridge man has been jailed for five years after pleading guilty...

West Midlands Ambulance Service is thanking the public and staff for the...

The UK’s Biggest Jackpot Winners

A father and daughter from West Cumbria were killed in a massive...

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Broadstairs have issued images...

18 year old woman stabbed by 4 men in Tulse Hil Police...

A hotel guest was arrested after yelling homophobic slurs at staff

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"