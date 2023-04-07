M2 collision causes long delays after multiple vehicle crash

There are severe delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times on the M2 coastbound between J5 (Maidstone) and J6 (Faversham, Ashford).

Kent Police are currently in attendance with a multiple-vehicle collision on the coast-bound carriageway where lane 2 (of 2) is closed.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

People heading to France using the Kent ports are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.

The Port of Dover and Eurotunnel are expected to be busy throughout Easter, and people are also urged to check with their operator before they travel.