A man has been charged with seven offences including dangerous driving after travelling the wrong way down the M20

Just after 5pm on Tuesday 11 April 2023, patrols spotted a black Toyota Prius on the A20 London Road, Maidstone, which they suspected to be stolen.

Uniformed officers approached the vehicle, while it was stationary at a set of lights. It is reported the car drove off into oncoming traffic and collided with a police officer in the process.

Driver In Cloned Vehicle Attempted To Escape The Wrong Down The M20 In Kent

The driver allegedly travelled the wrong way on the M20 coastbound until they collided with another car, at which point the suspect fled the scene. A short time later, the driver was located and arrested by officers.

Valentas Sluckas, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for a constable, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, handling stolen goods, disqualified driving, and driving without insurance.

The 38-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April.