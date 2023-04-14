Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with seven offences including dangerous driving after travelling the wrong way down the M20

A man has been charged with seven offences including dangerous driving after travelling the wrong way down the M20

by uknip247
Driver In Cloned Vehicle Attempted To Escape The Wrong Down The M20 In Kent

Just after 5pm on Tuesday 11 April 2023, patrols spotted a black Toyota Prius on the A20 London Road, Maidstone, which they suspected to be stolen.

Uniformed officers approached the vehicle, while it was stationary at a set of lights. It is reported the car drove off into oncoming traffic and collided with a police officer in the process.

Driver In Cloned Vehicle Attempted To Escape The Wrong Down The M20 In Kent
Driver In Cloned Vehicle Attempted To Escape The Wrong Down The M20 In Kent

The driver allegedly travelled the wrong way on the M20 coastbound until they collided with another car, at which point the suspect fled the scene. A short time later, the driver was located and arrested by officers.

Valentas Sluckas, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for a constable, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, handling stolen goods, disqualified driving, and driving without insurance.

The 38-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More