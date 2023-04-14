A man has been charged with seven offences including dangerous driving after travelling the wrong way down the M20

Just after 5pm on Tuesday 11 April 2023, patrols spotted a black Toyota Prius on the A20 London Road, Maidstone, which they suspected to be stolen.
Uniformed officers approached the vehicle, while it was stationary at a set of lights. It is reported the car drove off into oncoming traffic and collided with a police officer in the process.
The driver allegedly travelled the wrong way on the M20 coastbound until they collided with another car, at which point the suspect fled the scene. A short time later, the driver was located and arrested by officers.
Valentas Sluckas, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for a constable, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, handling stolen goods, disqualified driving, and driving without insurance.
The 38-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April.