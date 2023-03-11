Sunday, March 12, 2023
M20 in Kent closed in both directions due to a police incident

The M20 in Kent is closed in both directions between J9 (Ashford) and J10 (Sevington) due to a Kent Police-led incident. Kent Police are on scene and being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers. 

Diversion Route

Road users are being diverted locally.

