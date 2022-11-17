M20 in Kent has been closed for a second night to carry out emergency works to the drainage system

November 17, 2022
The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J9 (Ashford) and J8 (Maidstone) for emergency works to repair a broken drain cover.

National Highways service providers are in attendance.

Diversion Details

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M20 at J9 onto Fougeres Way and at the next roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A20 heading west.
  • Follow the A20 back to the M20 J8 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the M20 westbound.

