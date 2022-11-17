M20 in Kent has been closed for a second night to carry out emergency works to the drainage system

The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J9 (Ashford) and J8 (Maidstone) for emergency works to repair a broken drain cover.
National Highways service providers are in attendance.
Diversion Details
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M20 at J9 onto Fougeres Way and at the next roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A20 heading west.
- Follow the A20 back to the M20 J8 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the M20 westbound.