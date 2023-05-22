M23 Closed Southbound After Road Traffic Collision

A road traffic collision has resulted in the closure of the southbound carriageway of the M23 in Surrey. The closure stretches from Junction 8 near Godstone to Junction 9 near Gatwick. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan alternative routes.

Emergency services, including an Air Ambulance, have responded to the scene, and Surrey Police are currently conducting investigations to determine the cause of the collision. Details regarding the number of vehicles involved and any injuries sustained are yet to be disclosed.

Due to the closure, congestion is anticipated in the vicinity, and significant additional travel time should be expected on diversion routes. Motorists are urged to remain patient and follow the instructions of traffic management personnel on the ground.

Efforts are underway to establish diversion routes to mitigate the impact of the closure. Authorities are working to provide updated information on alternative routes for affected motorists.

It is crucial for drivers to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize disruption and ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others on the road. Updates regarding the closure and any changes to the traffic situation will be provided as they become available.

Motorists are advised to check local news sources, official traffic updates, and Highways England channels for the latest information on the M23 closure and alternative routes.