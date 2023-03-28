M25 motorway remains closed after Heathrow Horror Crash causes traffic chaos

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The M25 near Heathrow Airport has been closed due to a’serious’ collision involving a lorry and a car.
The closure is located between junctions 14 (Stanwell Moor/Heathrow Airport) and 16. (M40)

A diversion has been laid out by National Highways

Following a “serious” collision near Heathrow Airport this morning, the M25 has been closed clockwise (Tuesday, March 28). The closure is located between junctions 14 (Stanwell Moor/Heathrow Airport) and 16. (M40).

Earlier this morning, National Highways confirmed the incident and closure on social media. It was reported that a lorry and a car were involved.

Its alert on social media reads: “The M25 is now closed clockwise between J14 (StanwellMoor/HeathrowAirport) and J16 (M40) due to a serious collision.

A detour is now in place. Drivers can exit the M25 at junction 14 and rejoin after a brief detour on the M40. Motorists planning on commuting in the coming hours should avoid the area and plan an alternative route.

National Highways describes the collision as a “serious incident” on its website. It states: “The collision was reported to our East Regional Operations Centre shortly before midnight. Police from the Metropolitan Police, the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service, and National Highways Traffic Officers are all on the scene.

“Please note, the collision has occurred between J14 and J15, due to the M4/M25 link roads being closed for planned overnight roadworks traffic is being diverted back onto the M25 at J16.”

