Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the M25 at Bletchingley at around 3am today (23 February).

The collision, involving a blue mercedes A180 took place near the junction with the M23.

A 31-year-old man and 28-year-old man has sadly died at the scene. Two other men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two Killed In M25 Horror Crash Near Reigate

The anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 will remain closed from Junction 8 to Junction 6 whilst police carry out an investigation. We are asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam to contact us quoting PR/P23038218