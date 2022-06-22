Today, huge queues of up to ten miles form on the M25 as three out of four lanes are closed due to an oil spill.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes while the road is being cleared. Delays of up to 90 minutes have been reported.

National Highways personnel are on the scene to treat the spillage, which is in lane 2 between J2 and J3 and covers approximately 1500 metres of carriageway.

According to National Highways: “Every effort is being made to treat the spillage effectively in order to avoid the need for emergency resurfacing. Lanes have been closed so that this work can be done safely at the scene.” Between the M25 at J30 (Lakeside, Essex) and the scene, there are currently long delays of at least 90 minutes. Customers planning to travel from Essex to Kent via the Dartford Crossing should allow plenty of extra time.

“Please allow extra travel time if this closure affects your planned route. Plan ahead of time; you may want to reroute or even postpone your trip.”

Congestion extends from Dartford all the way to the M25/A127 interchange.

(According to Google Maps, the congestion extends from near Sutton at Hone to the A127 junction near the Partyman World of Play recreation centre.)