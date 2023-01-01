Machete Attack on Cops Near Times Square Investigated as Possible Terror Incident on New Years Eve

Sunday, January 1, 2023
Sunday, January 1, 2023

by @uknip247

Police are investigating whether the man who allegedly attacked the officers had previously posted what they called jihadist writings online and travelled to New York City to target cops.

The heinous attack on two police officers on Saturday night is being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

A machete-wielding man struck multiple officers in the head in what law enforcement is investigating as a possible targeted attack on police working a New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square.

Multiple law enforcement sources said that federal and local authorities are investigating the 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, who allegedly attacked a group of NYPD officers outside a security screening zone in Times Square shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

 

Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly approached the officers on Manhattan’s 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets armed with a large knife, which he allegedly used to swing at three different officers, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at an overnight press conference.

According to Sewell, the man struck two of the officers in the head, causing a head laceration in an 8-year veteran and a skull fracture in a recent police academy graduate. All three members of the NYPD were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have released a photo of a machete allegedly belonging to the 19-year-old suspect.
At least one officer fired, striking the suspect in the shoulder. According to police sources, the alleged attacker’s injuries are also non-life threatening. According to the sources, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had no prior arrests, but he was known to federal and local law enforcement due to previous online postings.

“At this time, we believe this was a single individual; nothing suggests otherwise,” said Mike Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI Field Office in New York. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is also looking into it.

A long line of people waiting to join the New Year’s Eve celebrations was startled by the knife attack and gunfire. According to a local pizza shop employee, panicked revellers fled amid the chaos.

The immediate area has been closed down by police as part of their investigation. The nearby Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration was unaffected.

