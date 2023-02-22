Armed Police Called To Man With An Axe In Hackney
Armed Police Called To Man With An Axe In Hackney

Armed police called to man with an axe in Hackney

Police were called at 9.44pm to Lea View House E5 following reports of a man with an axe striking a tree.

Armed officers were among those responding and he was quickly arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

No reports of any injuries. Enquiries continue.