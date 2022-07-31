Madison has been missing since 8.30 a.m. on Friday, July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was discovered on Tuesday, July 26 in Brackendale Avenue.

She stands 5ft 8ins tall, is slim, and has hazel eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

She has a rose tattoo on her right hand and a dream catcher tattoo on her left arm.

A 36-year-old Pitsea man was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Madison, on the other hand, is still missing, and we need to find her.

According to Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate:

“Madison is a young mother with a family who loves her and is very concerned about her.”

“She’s been missing for a week and still is, and we desperately need to find her.”

“We have a dedicated team of specialist officers and staff searching for her, and we urgently need anyone with information about her disappearance to contact us.”

“In particular, we need to speak with anyone who has seen or heard from Madison since the morning of the 22nd, or who saw her between that time and when her body was discovered on the 26th.”

“She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pants, and flip flops.”

“A dedicated phone line has been established, with the number 0207 1267612.”

On July 26, Madison’s car was discovered on Brackendale Avenue.

Do you have any details?

Please contact us if you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage related to this incident.

Please refer to case number 42/197308/22.

You can make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.