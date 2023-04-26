Maidstone attack: A woman was attacked by a man on the River Medway in Maidstone

The incident happened on Saturday 8 April 2023 as a woman was walking along an embankment of the River Medway. The victim had been heading from the Broadway and was close to the Millennium Bridge near to Whatman Park, when at around 10.00pm it is reported she was approached by a man.

The man is alleged to have assaulted the woman before running away in the direction of Whatman Park. Police attended and the victim did not require medical attention.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are now appealing for residents and businesses in the surrounding areas to review any footage from CCTV or doorbell cameras, which may show the suspect’s movements between 8pm and 10.30pm.

Officers are also keen to speak to a young couple who the victim is reported to have stopped and approached for assistance, shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s and fairly short, possibly around five feet and three inches tall. He was wearing a dark black or blue tracksuit and had a hood covering his head.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/63622/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.