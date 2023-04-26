Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Maidstone attack: A woman was attacked by a man on the River Medway in Maidstone

Maidstone attack: A woman was attacked by a man on the River Medway in Maidstone

by uknip247
Maidstone Attack:woman Attacked By A Man On The River Medway In Maidstone

The incident happened on Saturday 8 April 2023 as a woman was walking along an embankment of the River Medway. The victim had been heading from the Broadway and was close to the Millennium Bridge near to Whatman Park, when at around 10.00pm it is reported she was approached by a man.

The man is alleged to have assaulted the woman before running away in the direction of Whatman Park. Police attended and the victim did not require medical attention.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are now appealing for residents and businesses in the surrounding areas to review any footage from CCTV or doorbell cameras, which may show the suspect’s movements between 8pm and 10.30pm.

Officers are also keen to speak to a young couple who the victim is reported to have stopped and approached for assistance, shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s and fairly short, possibly around five feet and three inches tall. He was wearing a dark black or blue tracksuit and had a hood covering his head.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/63622/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A biker was discovered injured after colliding with a car at the Blackwall Tunnel

The dangerous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a better life has claimed the lives of at least 70 people while more than...

Amid the turmoil and violence in Sudan, a second evacuation flight carrying UK nationals has arrived in Cyprus

Filming has begun on the third series of Hope Street

The Bank of England’s top economist, Huw Pill, recently spoke about the need for people in the UK to accept that they are poorer,...

Hundreds of police officers and staff were recognised for acts of bravery, long-service and going above and beyond the call of duty as Nottinghamshire...

A young child taken to hospital after conservatory blaze in Ramsgate

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was set alight

Brentford Ambushed: Seven men arrested as Police Probe Murder

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a...

Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of...

Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.