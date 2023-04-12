Maidstone Borough Council (mbc) Is Delighted To Announce That The New Mote Park Café Is Now Open To The Public

The new building is situated in the perfect spot for those who want to sit and enjoy a bite to eat whilst taking in some of the stunning scenery that the 440 acres of woodland and grassland the park has to offer.

MBC is working with Riverside Catering who will be running the café which will offer an exciting menu of tasty dishes, hot and cold drinks, light bites and snacks. It will be open seven days a week from 9am and will be rolling out an extensive menu over the next few weeks.

The new Learning Centre and Café are the second phase of the Council’s £4.3million investment in the redevelopment of Mote Park.

Further regeneration and improvements to the Park are planned and include investment into the toilet block and kiosk to the north of the lake, near to the water sports centre.

William Cornall, Director of Regeneration and Place at MBC said:

It is great to know that the new café in Mote Park is about to roll up the shutters and open for visitors and I really hope that they enjoy the panoramic views of the wonderful parkland setting. Mote Park is a jewel in Maidstone’s crown, holding the prestigious green flag status, along with this, it plays host to so many different events every year. With everything from festivals, concerts, charity fun runs and live music, our stunning park now has even more facilities with this brand new café. Maidstone Borough Council is committed to maintaining and improving the facilities of the park for the residents of the Borough and will continue to invest in it to make it better than ever.

Riverside Catering has been running the kiosk in Mote Park since spring 2022 which has allowed them to get to know the park and regular visitors.

Robert Kirk, Riverside Managing Director, added:

We are delighted to be able to open this new facility which is situated in this wonderful new building and set in the fantastic location of Mote Park. Riverside has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the café is ready to serve everyone who comes here. We will be offering meals, snacks and drinks throughout the day, seven days a week and after running the kiosk here for the past year are looking forward to welcoming some familiar and new faces to the beautiful park. I have always appreciated the wonderful facilities that Mote Park has to offer and thanks to the improvements that have been made over the past few years there is no doubt that it is a jewel in Maidstone’s crown for visitors and residents alike.

The new café, learning centre, estates services building and public toilet facilities include a changing places toilet for people with limited physical capacity as well as a flexible space which will be available all year round for local schools and community groups to hire.

Improved landscaping and new surfacing link the new facilities to the car park, where increased bicycle parking has been provided. The former café, toilet block and estates office were demolished which opened up the view of the lake.