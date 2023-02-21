The family of Nicola Bulley have called out some elements of the mainstream media for not respecting their privacy following the tragic news that Nicola’s body has been found

Following the tragic news that Nicola’s body had been discovered, the family of Nicola Bulley has chastised some members of the mainstream media for not respecting their privacy.

Lancashire Police confirmed yesterday, February 20th, that they had discovered Nicola’s body in the River Wyre.

The 45-year-old went missing on January 27 after going for a walk with her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.

A Police spokesperson said :

‘Unfortunately, we can now confirm that we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre yesterday.

Nicola’s family has been notified, and they are understandably devastated. At this time, our thoughts are with them, as well as with all of her loved ones and the wider community.

‘We acknowledge the enormous impact Nicola’s disappearance has had not only on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s. We would like to thank everyone who assisted us during this extremely complex and emotional investigation.

‘Today’s development is not what any of us would have preferred, but we hope that it can at least begin to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain at the forefront of our minds. HM Coroner is now in charge of the case.’

Nicola’s family paid tribute to her and described her as “the centre of our world” in a statement released. They also spoke of how in the wake of Nicola’s tragic death, Nicola’s two young daughters will get the support they need from ‘the people who love them the most’.

They did, however, express their anxiety and stress at having to deal with the intrusive practises of some elements of the mainstream media. They described how some reporters’ behaviour has been ‘appalling,’ and how the mainstream media must be held accountable for their actions.

A family spokesperson said in a statement:

‘Today, our Family Liaison officers had to confirm our worst fears. We will never understand what Nikki went through in her final moments, and that will never leave us.

“How could we forget Nikki, she was the centre of our universe, she was the one who made our lives so special, and nothing will ever change that.”

Our girls will receive the help they require from those who care the most about them.

“It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their father of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is completely unacceptable; they must be held accountable; this cannot happen to another family.

“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They have once again taken it upon themselves to run stories about us in order to sell papers and raise their own profiles.

“It’s a disgrace that they acted in this manner. Please leave us alone now. Do the press and other media outlets, as well as so-called professionals, know when to stop? These are our lives and the lives of our children.

“We want to thank everyone who has genuinely helped and supported us privately.

“The community support in St Michael’s, from friends, neighbours, and strangers, has been nothing short of comforting and heartwarming.

“You know who you are, friends. Thank you very much. Our hearts ache for those who have lost loved ones. Maintain that hope.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person; you have been found, and we can now put you to rest. We love you and will always love you; we’ll take it from here xx”

Sky News and ITV News have both come under fire from the emergency services community for what many see as their often inaccurate criticism of Lancashire Police during their search for Nicola.