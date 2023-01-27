A major blaze has ripped through an 18th-century church “St Marks”

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a church fire on Hamilton Terrace in St John’s Wood.

The whole of the two-storey building is alight. A number of people have been evacuated by Police from surrounding properties

The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke in the local area and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters are using two of the Brigade’s new 32-metre turntable ladders and a 64-metre turntable ladder (the tallest in Europe) at the scene as water towers, to get water on to the building externally.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken almost 30 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 11.19pm Fire crews from North Kensington, Paddington, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 11:46pm on Thursday 26 January to reports of a fire at Hamilton Terrace, NW8.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and members of our hazardous area response team.

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency service colleagues.”