Ten fire engines called to major blaze that’s ripped through 1st floor of Hackney Property

November 7, 2022
AAE AC FBEAFE

Ten fire  engines from stations across London 60 firefighters and officers and a 32 metre turntable ladder  have been scrambled to tackle a blaze at property that has been engulfed in flames after a fire broke on the 1st floor in the early hours of Monday morning

Crews were called at just after 3am to Kingsland Road in Hackney East London and found that all three flora of a restaurant and accommodation above well alight

Road closures have been put in place and neighbours are being ordered to evacuate whilst crews tackle the blaze that is well developed on the first floor with a flat.

Early intervention was down to automatic fire alarm that  alerted operators at the LFB

The cause of the fire or injuries aren’t known at this time

Additional rescoires have been requested due to a possible risk of a backdraft developing within the basement  of the property and  aerial ladder has been sent to further assist with tackling the blaze from above. Whilst it’s understood  crews are committed in breathing apparatus with hose reels.

More to follow